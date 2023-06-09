Qbic Technology introduces new e-paper digital signage devices

Digital e-paper signage systems are all the rage these days and it’s hardly surprising companies lining up for a pie of the lucrative market segment. In the latest development on this, Qbic Technology announced the launch of a pair of new models in its e-paper signage solutions series: the EP-0400 and the EP-0700, DisplayDaily reported. With these ARM-based smart devices, Qbic aims to justify the benefits for productivity and sustainability in workplaces.

Towards that, Qbic said the EP-0400 and EP-0700 are designed with the changing work environment in mind, focusing on improving office space efficiency while maintaining an eco-conscious approach. This commitment, the company believes, aligns with the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals within businesses.

Both models sport a three-year battery lifespan, which Qbic says is notable in the industry due to its energy efficiency, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. The EP series products also offer flexibility with their cord-free design, allowing companies to place their signage anywhere without being restricted by a power supply.

Of the two, the EP-0400 offers a 4.2-inch display and is primarily designed for desk reservations. The EP-0700, on the other hand, comes with a 7.5-inch display which the company claims will be best suited for displaying room booking information.

Additionally, the lightweight and adaptable nature of the EP-0400 and EP-0700 models allow for mounting on various surfaces, including wood, glass, and concrete. Their versatility extends to mounting options, which include screws, adhesive tape, or desktop stands.

The paper-like displays are said to cause less eye strain than traditional displays., and coupled with a wide viewing angle; these features aim to improve readability and user comfort, making the process of checking availability and booking desks or rooms more convenient for employees.