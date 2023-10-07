SeekInk introduces 13.3-inch outdoor e-paper bus stop sign

SeekInk, a frontrunner in E-paper module innovation, announced the launch of its latest creation: the 13.3-inch outdoor bus stop signs, setting a new standard for efficiency, eco-friendliness, and practicality. Tailored for outdoor settings like bus stops, subway stations, and high-speed rail indicators, this product boasts remarkable features.

As is the usual attribute of e-paper displays, the SeekInk device too is designed to operate for long durations without requiring a recharge. While its inherent of e-paper displays to function by drawing the minimum of power, there also is a huge 54Wh lithium battery included which ensures uninterrupted operation on a single charge, catering perfectly to the demands of prolonged outdoor use. Adding to its ingenuity, the sign integrates solar panels, offering dual power sources—an ideal solution for remote locations with limited access to electricity.

The 13.3-inch e-paper screen guarantees exceptional visibility under diverse lighting conditions, ensuring content remains clear, complemented by a non-reflective design for easy reading. Its IP65 rating ensures resilience against harsh weather, establishing reliability for outdoor applications. Further, the intelligent wireless design eliminates the need for wiring challenges while efficiently disseminating information, reducing power dependence. This advancement not only enhances the efficiency of transportation systems but also contributes to the intelligence of cities, fostering sustainability and improving citizens’ quality of life.