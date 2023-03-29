Sharp is going to release a 42-inch E INK Poster in Japan

E Ink and Sharp Corporation announced their collaboration to bring ePaper digital posters to market. As part of the announcement, Sharp will release its 42-inch monochrome “ePoster” digital paper display in the Japanese market in early April 2023. Pricing is unknown. However, there will be software that will allow customers and users to put anything they want on the poster. It was designed with digital signage in mind, such as digital menus.

We are excited to work with Sharp on expanding their ePaper ePoster,” stated Naoki Sumita, President, Sales & Marketing, Japan, of E Ink. “As cities and communities look to reduce their carbon footprint, E Ink offers a grid-free solution to enable their sustainability efforts.”

Tetsuji Kawamura, Sharp executive officer and BU President of Smart Business Solutions BU, affirmed, “We are honoured to be able to contribute to the development of the digital poster market with E Ink, the leader in digital paper technology. When it comes to digital signage, the achievement of digital posters with a power consumption of 0 W during use is a ground-breaking step in working towards creating a new market suitable for the carbon-neutral era.”

In addition to working towards future advancements, such as larger or colour displays, both companies plan to strengthen their collaboration. The two companies plan to expand their efforts worldwide and develop a market for ePaper posters to serve as a new tool to disseminate information in the carbon-neutral era.

Compared to traditional paper posters, digital posters powered by E Ink technology:

Are easily installed

Dynamic and highly customizable

Consume 0 W power during the display

Provide optimal visibility in various environments