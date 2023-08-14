Sharp is going to release color E INK posters using Gallery Plus

Today E Ink announced that colour is coming to the ePoster electronic paper display collaboration with Sharp. In March, they announced a 42-inch monochrome ePoster display for the Japanese market. Sharp will soon release a 25.3- and 13.3-inch model – in colour, thanks to E Ink Gallery Plus technology. As the world’s only Dark Sky Association-approved digital signage, the posters also use zero watts of power consumption to display information, making them a sustainable choice.

Three years ago, Sharp Corporation and E Ink collaborated to combine their strengths to contribute to the carbon-neutral era by popularizing digital posters. The potential of these digital posters has been confirmed through marketing activities, such as exhibiting prototype displays at exhibitions in Japan and around the globe. In April 2023, Sharp released its 42-inch monochrome ePoster digital paper display in the Japanese market. In addition to having a power consumption of 0 W during display, it also uses light reflected from outside sources to display its image, providing optimal visibility even in bright environments. In March 2023, E Ink and Sharp announced their collaboration to bring ePaper ePosters to market, with the 25.3” and 13.3” devices being the first to launch.

The Sharp ePoster products can be easily updated using a USB flash drive and updated via a smartphone app. When combined with e-Signage S, Sharp’s proprietary software system for content distribution and management (sold separately), the display can be updated over a network, making managing and operating the display smooth and easy, including updating content on multiple display units at one time, specifying the updating date and time, and more.

Sharp and E Ink will continue working together on new advancements for ePosters and to expand their efforts worldwide. The companies are excited to bring to market solutions that balance the need for digital content with the needs for devices that fit into the carbon-neutral era.

We are excited to see the launch of the new Sharp ePoster devices, and the progression of our work with Sharp,” stated Naoki Sumita, President, Sales & Marketing, Japan, of E Ink. “As cities and communities look to reduce their carbon footprint, E Ink offers a grid-free solution to enable their sustainability efforts and Sharp is ideally positioned to bring this solution to market.”

