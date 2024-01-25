Sharp NEC to unveils new e-paper models at Europe ISE 2024

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe is set to introduce two innovative models of Sharp ePaper, featuring 13-inch and 25-inch displays at ISE 2024, the website InavateOnTheNet reported.

Tailored as a modern substitute for traditional paper posters, these ePaper displays are specifically crafted for applications demanding static content with regular updates. Ideal for scenarios such as POS promotions, menu boards, allergen information in retail and hospitality settings, timetables, or check-in and gate information, these displays offer versatility in various applications.

The displays support multiple orientations, including landscape, portrait, face-up, and face-down operations, and provide the flexibility of incorporating an optional battery for diverse power options. Equipped with an integrated system on chip (SoC), these ePaper displays ensure future-proof operations.

Delivering content is made seamless through selected CMS partners or content management options, accessible via USB, WiFi, or Bluetooth connectivity for a hassle-free user experience.