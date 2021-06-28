Soofa AdBuy advertising platform launched

Soofa is already known for its solar-powered display boards that serve to keep passers-by abreast of the latest developments in their region or other events taking place in the vicinity. The same is now being projected as a viable advertising platform as well with the launch of Soofa AdBuy.

With this scheme, businesses, both large and small will be able to book an outdoor advertising slot within just minutes, making it one of the most convenient means to push forth a company’s product or service among the masses. Also, with the neighborhood Signs already placed at strategic locations to draw the maximum attention, this naturally makes it well suited to carry ads as well.

The above seems to be better suited to the small businesses that often lack the budget or other resources needed to opt for an ad campaign. With Soofa AdBuy, outdoor advertising can be seen as a great leveling factor that is equally appealing to businesses of almost all sizes. Packages start from as little as just $100.

The platform also provides a map of the Sign locations available for advertisement in a region, providing businesses amazing flexibility with their advertising plans. The Sign also offers simple but convenient means to measure ad effectiveness, which includes pedestrian traffic measurement, real-time ad targeting, and so on. Soofa is also claiming its platform has one of the best ROI.

As of now, Soofa AdBuy can be availed of in Boston, Atlanta, and Western Massachusetts metro market region. More regions are being added to the list, with California, Michigan, and Kansas set to be part of Soofa’s advertising business soon.