The E Ink Invisible Calendar syncs with and displays your Google Calendar

DIY enthusiasts creating handy projects using E Ink displays are a dime a dozen these days. You will also come across several that serves as a calendar, allowing you to set reminders and such. However, as BoingBoing stated, there is one that stands apart from the rest in that it can sync with your Google account and can show your Google Calendar. This way, you can have your calendar available for viewing at all times, saving you from starting your phone or your computer for the same each time. Also, since it syncs with your Google account, you can have the most updated info every time.

Referred to as just the Invisible Calendar, all of it is centered around a 7.5-inch E Ink panel having 800 x 480 pixels resolution. The display is encased within a hand-crafted wooden frame that lends a unique sense of style to the device. There is an accompanying wooden stand as well. So, you can place it on your desk or anywhere or have it hanging on your wall. Also, unlike a few such devices that we have seen in the past, the Invisible Calendar here is well designed with no components protruding outside. The entire thing looks nice and well balanced and can be placed in both landscape or portrait mode.

Setting up the Invisible Calendar is easy and is largely a one-time process. You can just use the smartphone to configure and connect to your Google account. Thereafter, you will have to select the calendars that you wish to display along with the layout that you’d prefer. The Invisible Calendar can take on from there and will update automatically to reflect any changes introduced to Google Calendar. Also, there is also an API available that you can use for building applications. You can also share the API with others as well.

What’s more, the Invisible Calendar at $150 is quite easy on your pockets as well. If you find it interesting, you can order one here though owing to heavy demand, it might take up to two weeks for shipping.