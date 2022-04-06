TshWatch smart wearable with E Ink display will keep tabs on your body

Getting to buy a smartwatch having all the latest health monitoring features is one thing but developing one’s own from scratch is a completely different ballgame, one that is as much about fun as it is exciting. The TshWatch is one such project being pursued by Ivan / @pikot which comes with an E Ink display and is rather ambitious in its scope. For the wearable is envisaged to have sensors on-board that will keep you informed about the various health parameters pertaining to your body.

So, there is going to be a notification when you are stressed out or your body temperature has gone beyond your average values. Similarly, the smart device will let you know if you have been sedentary for some time and that you would do good by moving around a bit. The device won’t stop at these but will be continuously monitoring the various aspect of your health that, as hackaday said, you may not even be consciously aware of.

This way, the TshWatch might even predict if you are likely to face any issues with your health even if direct symptoms for such are yet to be visible. No wonder, all of this make the project perhaps a bit too ambitious than the average DIY stuff that we come across every once in a while. The maker said he has been working on the watch for the last two years with the design being in its fifth revision at the moment.

As Hackaday stated, the first three revisions have already been breadboarded. The fourth revision led to the introduction of the PCB and the beautiful E Ink display on the front. The fifth iteration is in the works and has been CAD-optimized to allow for the placement of the battery. The image that Ivan shared reveals a smartwatch having a squarish shape with thick black bezels that makes for a stunning contrast with the wristband done up in orange. The E Ink display further adds to the style quotient.

As for the sensors onboard, there is the MAX30100 for measuring heartbeats, the DS3231 RTC for timekeeping and interrupts, and the MLX90615 IR temperature sensor for contact-less measurement of skin temperature. There also is the LSM6DS3C IMU sensor that allows for pedometer functionality while the BME680 sensors measures temperature, pressure, humidity as well as the quality of air around.

Ivan also stated the device in its latest form is able to function for 36 hours on a single charge though efforts are on to make it last at least a week before requiring a recharge in spite of the ESP32 that the device comes with. Ivan said he took to writing the codes for the ULP drivers for all the sensors present which he said led to more optimum usage of battery power but is aiming to improve further to achieve a once-a-week charging cycle.

Given the sheer complexity of the project, something that Ivan has tackled them all almost single-handedly, he is looking for any help that comes along, particularly with the datalogging, design/CAD, or software side of things. Ivan so far has been primarily involved with the hardware and firmware side of it. Those willing to chip in can do so via the Hackaday.io chatroom while the progress can also be tracked via GitHub.

<iframe width=”799″ height=”450″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CB8Ftyo_vDs” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>