Upcoming Sharp color ePoster to revolutionize e-paper signage industry

Sharp Corporation is set to unveil a vibrant revolution in the poster industry during SHARP Tech Day at the Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center. In collaboration with E Ink, they’re introducing new color models of their electronic paper display ePosters, featuring the innovative combination of an IGZO backplane and E Ink Spectra 6 display tech. The event is set to be held from November 10-12.

Kenichi Kimura, Sharp’s General Manager, expressed gratitude for the swift development of the A2 size color electronic paper display ‘ePoster,’ highlighting the vivid color images and narrow frame design. The marriage of E Ink’s Spectra 6 color ePaper and Sharp’s IGZO technology not only produces a visually stunning display but also maintains eco-friendly performance, consuming zero energy when displaying content.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the partnership between Sharp and E Ink, leveraging their cutting-edge technologies to bring ePosters to the forefront of digital innovation and sustainable development. The launch introduces the world to the first ePoster display integrated with the E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper platform, providing a full-color, print-quality digital alternative to paper. The high-visibility, paper-like display of the Sharp ePoster doesn’t compromise on sustainability thanks to the inherent e-paper quality of maintaining an image without energy consumption.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ePoster, the first color electronic paper display that utilizes our latest Spectra™ 6 ePaper and Sharp’s IGZO technology,” said Naoki Sumita, President, Sales & Marketing, Japan, of E Ink. “This is a breakthrough innovation that offers a stunning color display, a sleek design, and a zero-energy consumption that makes it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. We believe that the ePoster will transform the way people communicate and display information in everyday settings.”

E Ink’s efficient ePaper technology, capable of running on batteries independently of the grid, combined with the lightweight hardware of the ePoster, offers flexibility in deployments and installations. Alongside ePosters, Sharp will showcase an 8-inch color ePaper display with IGZO technology for e-book readers and e-notebooks at SHARP Tech-Day.

Prioritizing sustainable development and ESG initiatives, E Ink’s ePaper features, including sunlight readability, low power consumption, and compatibility with solar power systems, make it a sustainable display technology. Research indicates that the use of ePaper signage with solar renewable energy could significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to traditional LCD signage and printed paper posters, making it a compelling and environmentally conscious solution.