Walmart ESL will boost E INK Revenue by the end of the year

Walmart and E INK agreed a couple of months ago to outfit over 500 locations in the United States with electronic shelf labels. Walmart ordered over 600 million units, which will generate significant revenue. E INK expects to start shipments by the end of the year, and Walmart plans to deploy them in early 2024. So, next year when you walk into a Walmart Store in the United States, paper price labels will be replaced by digital ones.

E INK anticipates that the Walmart deal will prompt other retailers to follow suit by adopting ESL, triggering explosive growths in the North American market, the sources said, adding that the e-paper solution vendor sees ESL as its primary source of growth in 2024.

The ESL segment’s growth has been stable, with shipments to each ESL customer seeing 20-40% growth in the first half of 2023. But that is hardly enough to offset the declines in sales to the consumer electronics market, and E INK< now expects its 2023 sales to register only single-digit growth. It still expects sales in the second half of 2023 to improve from the first half.

E-paper advertising signage is seen as E INKS following the central product line. E INK is replicating its ESL model onto e-paper signage, which is much bigger than ESL and offers much bigger sales. Two new advancements in e-paper will take digital signage to the next level.

The first is Spectra 6, which provides a print-quality replacement for paper signage, including POP displays, posters, and in-store advertising. Spectra 6 features an enhanced colour spectrum and an advanced colour imaging algorithm to provide full colour to improve marketing and advertising performance.

The second is Kaleido 3 Outdoor, the print-colour e-paper tailored for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising signage that can function effectively in various temperatures. It presents dynamic colour display features, produces poster-like visual quality, and provides a low-carbon and Eco-friendly display option.

