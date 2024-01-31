Will E Ink Screens Be Replaced In the Future

While browsing the web, I stumbled upon an interesting post titled “When will E Ink screens get replaced by something better.” This tapped into my curiosity, and I read through the entire post and did some additional research.

Here are my findings:

At present, E Ink screens have a remarkable capacity to mimic papers. But the post asks how long it will remain a viable option before being replaced by a better technology. With growing demands from consumers and rapidly advancing technology, it seems this may happen soon. The post attributes the following reasons for this:

The E Ink technology is a niche product. Although the company is rolling color E Ink screens, black and white E Ink screens still look superior for regular text.

The battery life of colored E Ink screens takes a hit with increased performance demands and having to crank the front light level higher because of the darker screen. For example, Onyx’s latest color E Ink devices have similar battery life as regular LCD tablets now, which negates the main benefit of E Ink.

E Ink screens have not really improved much over the past decade.

So, if the scene remains like this for a long time, the E Ink technology may get replaced. However, E Ink company is putting its best efforts into improving its technology. So, even if there is a replacement, I would say it will not happen anytime soon.