Would you spend big bucks on E INK Art?

E INK is the e-paper that is best known to power the Amazon Kindle and other e-readers. Sometimes we see the technology in digital shelf labels or signage, but high art? IONNYK is the first wireless e-paper digital art frame in the world. Experience art photography, as it should be, without a backlight screen. Digital ink is your guarantee of high-visual quality art photography that feels like paper, no matter what the lighting conditions are like. It hangs on your wall like typical art, except it can be changed wirelessly. This is way easier then moving around expensive art in your home.

Mathieu Demeuse, IONNYK CEO said “We open a new kind of cultural art experience, where art meets technology innovation, finally giving visual art its real digital place to grow. Artists, art fans and art amateurs can finally meet in an instant, through our complete ecosystem, directly from their living room and at their fingertips.”

Ionnyk is currently taking pre-orders and has two different models to choose from. Jane is 50cm x 40cm and made of black aluminium and has a 4:3 aspect ratio and retails for 1250€. Linn is the larger of the two, 100cm x 70cm and also made of black aluminium. The aspect ratio on this is much better, with 16:9, so you will be able to get some excellent resolution on landscapes. But you will pay through the nose, it costs a staggering 2950€.

The IONNYK app is supported by the Visionect Software Suite, the brain behind the world’s most successful e-ink signage platforms that makes it possible to easily link any content management system, app or otherwise, with the e-paper display – making it possible for the frame to flip through a library of black and white photos, all displayed on a single, elegant device.



