Xiaomi CyberDog 2 wears E Ink prism color-changing skin

Xiaomi has introduced the CyberDog 2, an innovative quadrupedal robot that embodies a new era of technological possibilities, The Verge reported. Building upon its predecessor, the original Xiaomi CyberDog of 2021, this advanced creation stands as a testament to enhanced intelligence and lifelike attributes that redefine the boundaries of robotics.

With a sleek profile weighing in at a mere 8.9kg, CyberDog 2 showcases a compact form reminiscent of a Doberman, featuring Xiaomi’s proprietary CyberGear Micro-actuator. This technological marvel empowers the robot with agile mobility, enabling it to execute complex maneuvers like continuous backflips and seamless fall recovery.

The fusion of sensing and decision-making capabilities within the CyberDog 2 is equally remarkable, boasting an array of 19 sensors dedicated to vision, touch, and hearing. This intricate sensor network ensures precise navigation and interaction with its environment.

A distinctive facet of the CyberDog 2 is its incorporation of a color-changing E Ink Prism display. This feature adds a unique character to the robot, as the external display dynamically shifts hues based on pre-defined algorithms or harmonizes with the robot’s ongoing movements. The flexibility of the E Ink Prism display technology allows for its application on diverse surfaces, accommodating varying shapes, sizes, and contours. We have seen the same being famously put to use on the BMW iVision Dee concept car earlier in the ear.

Xiaomi has also underscored its commitment to open-source principles with regard to the CyberDog 2. Towards that, Xiaomi embraces collaboration by providing coding resources, structural blueprints, and graphical programming interfaces for its sensor suite. This approach fosters an ecosystem of developers, stimulating collective innovation and propelling the evolution of bio-inspired robotics.

At its core, the CyberDog 2 is driven by a self-engineered CyberGear Micro-actuator, delivering enhanced torque, rapid response, and meticulous control. The remarkable mobility, including dynamic balance, fall recovery, and protection, coupled with twelve limbs and a running speed of 1.6m/s, imbues the robot with an uncanny lifelike appearance and movement.

The convergence of intelligence, lifelike attributes, and an open-source collaborative ethos defines Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2. This groundbreaking creation not only pushes the boundaries of technological advancement but also reshapes our interaction with robotic companions.

Available for purchase starting today, the Xiaomi CyberDog 2 is priced at CNY 12,999 (USD 1,789 approx.) and can be acquired via the Xiaomi website in China. This introduction marks a significant step forward in the realm of robotics and sets the stage for a future where innovation knows no bounds.