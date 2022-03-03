Ynvisible to launch new e-paper display on March 15

Ynvisible Interactive announced it will launch a new e-paper display on 15th March 2022 which it claimed is going to be the most energy efficient in its segment, the company stated in a press release. The display which happens to be an upgrade of the display they had launched earlier, consumes just half the power and can last 10 times longer than its predecessor when switched on and off. This, the company said, makes their latest display the lowest energy consuming e-paper display currently available in the market.

Apart from a vastly reduced affinity for power, other improvements the new e-paper display boasts of include enhanced performance which remains consistent even at a lower ambient temperature. While this leads to faster processing speeds, the print quality too has improved significantly compared to what its predecessor is capable of.

Yet another advantage with the new e-paper from Ynvisible includes its slim build which makes it the thinnest in its segment. That makes for a lot of possibilities when it comes to its potential application, which makes it perfect for use as smart labels in the packaging or retail industry. The company is also offering a wide-ranging customization option in the printing production process, which makes it a strong contender in the segment.

“We are continuously collecting market feedback to prioritize our development efforts and technology roadmap. With this new generation display release, we know that we are responding to our customers’ needs whilst expanding the use of our printed display technology in a wider range of e-paper devices,” Carolos Pinheiro, CTO at Ynvisible, said.

The CTO further added: “This latest upgrade will significantly benefit specific industries such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity & security and retail.”

The company will be launching the new e-paper at an online event on 15th March 2022.