Yuantai and Hanshow Partner to Launch E Ink Spectra 6 e-Paper Solution in Aeon China

E Ink announced the launch of its new Polaris Max e-paper display module which it has developed in collaboration with the Chinese company Hanshow Technology, TechNews.TW reported. Based on the E Ink 13.3-inch Spectra 6 color e-paper module, Polaris Max has been deployed at AEON’s new store in Changsha, China where it is used for advertising and marketing purposes, replacing paper posters in the process. With more color spectrums along with the use of advanced color imaging algorithms, Polaris Max offers a full-color display with a more life-like color reproduction.

The 13.3-inch Spectra 6 display otherwise has a 22:1 contrast ratio and a 200 PPI resolution. The display module is capable of withstanding a temperature range of 0 – 50 degrees Celcius. Power comes from a built-in battery pack which is touted to last a decade before requiring a replacement thanks to the frugal power demands of e-paper displays. As is already known, E Ink displays draw power only when the image changes and can show a static image with almost zero power drainage.

This makes it ideal for use in advertisement purposes. The display is soft and soothing to the eyes and has an appeal of its own. Since ads are meant to be shown for some time, there is going to be negligible power usage during the period, only requiring minimal power for the display to change. Also, changing the display can be done easily with say a flick of a button which is a lot less cumbersome than having a new set of ads printed on paper followed by deploying those using manual labor. None of such hassles with the Polaris Max. The other benefit of the display is its wireless nature. Since it is battery-powered, there is no need to maintain a constant power supply. This makes it easy to install and operate.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Hanshow Technology to launch the E Ink Spectra 6 full-color electronic paper signage specially designed for retail scenes.” Li Zhenghao, chairman of Yuantai Technology, said that this technology not only helps retailers improve product display effects, while significantly reducing carbon emissions and bringing sustainable development benefits to the retail environment.