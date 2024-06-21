Zhenyao to Venture Into Smart E Ink Poster Business

Zhenyao, the world’s largest original design manufacturer (ODM) of e-reader devices has announced it will henceforth be manufacturing e-paper signage devices as well, the website money.udn.com reported. Such smart digital devices featuring E Ink displays have already been adopted by companies for advertising purposes.

Government agencies in several parts of the world have also deployed e-paper signage solutions for wayfinding or for other purposes such as community notice boards. Such e-paper display boards have also been deployed in popular tourist locations and other prominent sites in several cities around the world to provide tourists with relevant information.

Such E Ink signage devices together with ESL or electronic shelf labels have come to be identified as one of the major growth areas in the e-paper segment. Retailers are actively considering switching to ESLs given the several advantages it poses over its paper counterparts. Implementing changes in the prices of products takes just minutes with ESLs compared to what it takes with paper labels.

Yet another change to be seen in the E Ink realm is the greater adoption of color E Ink displays when it comes to e-readers or e-note devices. We have seen a greater number of Kaleido 3 devices launched in recent times than ever before. Zhenyao is hoping to reap rich dividends from such changes banking on higher demand for color e-paper-based e-reader or e-note devices as well as ESL and e-poster segments.