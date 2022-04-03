Good e-Reader Radio – Audible and B&N drop in-app purchases on Android

Welcome to the Good e-Reader Radio Show! Lots of big brands are starting to abandon the Android platform and stop in-app purchases. This is because Google is now requiring a 30% commission on everything sold in an app and all apps have to use their new billing system. Audible, Barnes and Noble and a few others have already turned their apps into consumption only. Kobo has promised they will continue to sell content, and will be embracing the new billing system. What does the future hold for Kindle for Android? Listen and find out!

There was a record number of e-readers and digital note taking devices that came out in 2021. I have talked to major brands and also smaller companies and the 2021 record will be shattered this year. There should be 75+ new e-paper readers that come out worldwide in 2022. This is super exciting because at least 10+ of these will be using Kaleido Plus and whatever new tech comes after it.



