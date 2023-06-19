Good e-Reader Radio – Best e-readers you should buy right now

In this edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show, Michael and Peter discuss new e-readers and e-notes that have come out in the past month or two and what will be released in the next few months. They discuss the new Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight Plus 2023 edition, Sony DPT-RP3 Digital Paper, and Fujitsu Quaderno Gen 3. Will Amazon release a new Kindle this year? With so many new products released in 2023, what is worth your time and money? You will get a sense of the best ones you should buy for the summer of 2023.