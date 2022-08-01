Good e-Reader Radio – Kaleido 3, Gallery 3 and InkNote Color

Good e-Reader Radio is back with Michael and Peter. Today on the show the boys discuss the co-branded color e-reader with Bigme and Good e-Reader. You will get a sense on why Kickstarter was selected as the crowdfunding platform of choice and when it is going to be shipped out. Why did we create it and what went into the hardware and software decisions? Your questions will be answered.

What in the world is happening with E INK Kaleido 3 and Gallery 3 color e-paper? Why hasn’t anyone included it in their products yet? The short answer is the panels aren’t ready yet for anyone to make a consumer product, they might not only be delayed in 2022, but we might not see anything until summer of 2023. You will also get an idea on the limitations of Gallery 3, such as the various speed modes.

Michael and Peter also talk about their new partnership with HyRead and some of the more interesting e-readers and e-notes that we have reviewed in the past two weeks, it is a riveting show.



