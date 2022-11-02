Good e-Reader Radio – Kindle Rewards, New Onyx E-notes

In this edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show, Michael and Peter break down all of the top stories from October. Many new e-readers and e-notes have been released in this past month. The 11th Generation Amazon Kindle is the most notable, it has been upgraded with a 300 PPI display and 16GB of storage, which houses 4x the number of digital books. Onyx announced a new lineup of products that are on pre-order now and will be shipping out at the beginning of November. The Tab Ultra is the most notable, it is as fast as a typical Android tablet, however it has an E INK screen. The Leaf 2 has manual page turn buttons built into it and feels like a more refined Kindle Oasis. There are 2 variants, one with a flush screen and bezel and one with a sunken screen, it is great to have options. The Nova Air seems like a deadly note taker with great hardware. Additionally, Kobo Clara 2e has been taking the world by storm and the Tolino Shine 4 went on sale in Germany.

One of the biggest stories of the month was the advent of the Bigme Galy, which is the first Android tablet using the latest generation E INK Gallery 3. The most compelling aspect about this tech is that it can display 50,000 colors with 300 PPI in an 8-inch Android 11 tablet with Google Play. This device will be a co-brand between Bigme and Good e-Reader. We are really excited about being the first to market with a Gallery 3 device and it will start shipping in January 2023.



