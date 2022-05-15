Good e-Reader Radio – Kindle supports EPUB, Kindle stops in-app purchases on Android and more!

Welcome to another riveting edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show! Today, Peter and Michael discuss all of the latest e-paper news. You will get a sense on what E INK Gallery 3, Kaleido 3 and Spectra 3100 bring to the table. Our main story is how many companies such as Audible, B&N and Amazon are disabling in-app purchases on their Android apps. You will learn all about the new Google billing system and how this will affect the average user. Remarkable has sold over 1 million units and made over a billion dollars in revenue. This is due to one of the best marketing campaigns in the history of e-readers and e-notes. Additionally, do you use a screen protector on your e-reader? They might be hard to find, as many brands no longer make them, since they are low margin items. However, cases seem to be very supported.

Subscribe to Good e-Reader Radio Show Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below