Good e-Reader Radio – Kindle supports EPUB, Kindle stops in-app purchases on Android and more!

Welcome to another riveting edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show! Today, Peter and Michael discuss all of the latest e-paper news. You will get a sense on what E INK Gallery 3, Kaleido 3 and Spectra 3100 bring to the table. Our main story is how many companies such as Audible, B&N and Amazon are disabling in-app purchases on their Android apps. You will learn all about the new Google billing system and how this will affect the average user. Remarkable has sold over 1 million units and made over a billion dollars in revenue. This is due to one of the best marketing campaigns in the history of e-readers and e-notes. Additionally, do you use a screen protector on your e-reader? They might be hard to find, as many brands no longer make them, since they are low margin items. However, cases seem to be very supported.
Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
