Good e-Reader Radio – Top e-Readers of 2022 – Did you grow up reading?

Good e-Reader Radio is back with Michael Kozlowski! Today, you will learn why so many e-readers are suddenly embracing English on their devices. Xiaomi just released their first one, Hiread another and now Hanvon?! Are you going to buy a new e-reader in the next couple of months? You will get a sense on what new e-readers have just come out and what ones are worth buying.

Did you grow up reading? What was your first introduction to books? Mine was Star Wars read along records that came with these little books. I think I might have been 3 at the time and started to build word correlation. This built a lifelong passion for reading which continues to this day, even in a world with more distractions. I might have gone overboard in this segment, talking about Hardy Boys novels. Hope you enjoy the non-scripted show!



Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.