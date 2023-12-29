What is next for e-readers in 2024?

Welcome to another exciting edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show. Michael and Peter will be with you for a good hour, discussing what is next for the e-reader and e-note industry in 2024. What will Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo and Remarkable do? They will all release new hardware; this show covers what you can expect.

There are some trends for 2024. Smaller regional players will continue to grow, targeting one country or a few different ones. Examples include HyRead and Kyobo. E INK will play a role in new hardware, such as E INK Kaleido 3 and E INK Carta 1300. Want to know about the upcoming Kaleido 4 and when we can expect it to launch? What is the future of Gallery 3 and DES Slurry e-paper? Are they complete flops?

