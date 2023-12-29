What is next for e-readers in 2024?

Welcome to another exciting edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show. Michael and Peter will be with you for a good hour, discussing what is next for the e-reader and e-note industry in 2024. What will Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo and Remarkable do? They will all release new hardware; this show covers what you can expect.
There are some trends for 2024. Smaller regional players will continue to grow, targeting one country or a few different ones. Examples include HyRead and Kyobo. E INK will play a role in new hardware, such as E INK Kaleido 3 and E INK Carta 1300. Want to know about the upcoming Kaleido 4 and when we can expect it to launch? What is the future of Gallery 3 and DES Slurry e-paper? Are they complete flops?
Good e-Reader Radio covers the latest occurrences in the audiobook, e-Reader, e-paper and digital publishing industry.
Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.