New PocketBook 617 Basic Lux 3 on sale for $99

The PocketBook 617 which can be considered a successor to the PocketBook Basic Lux 2 is now available for just $99 on the Good e-Reader Store. There are two different colors, black and white.The e-reader comes with a 6-inch E Ink Carta screen having a resolution of 758 x 1024 pixels and 212 PPI. It offers 16 grayscales and has a DPI of 212.

Another highlight of the PocketBook 617 is its SMARTlight backlight feature which allows for precise control of the backlight as well as the color temperature for enhanced reading pleasure in all lighting conditions. Not only does the SMARTlight feature provide for warmer or cooler tones, but each such setting can also be saved and be reverted to easily to suit specific reading styles.

Underneath the hood is a new dual-core 1 GHZ processor and 512MB of RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage and an SD card , and a slot for memory cards will further increase the size of the library. It is powered by a 1300 mAh battery, which is the same one the Kobo Sage employs. It has an older Micro USB port, instead of USB-C, but this e-reader is cheap and cheerful. What is impressive is the physical page turn buttons, it makes it really easy.

The PocketBook 617 reader supports 23 formats (19 portrait and 4 graphics), which allows you not to waste time converting a book from one format to another. For example, supported standards include DJVU, DOC, FB2, HTML, MOBI, RTF, TXT, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF.

Thanks to the presence of a Wi-Fi module, users get quick access to the company’s bookstore and other book platforms. The PocketBook Cloud service and the PocketBook Reader mobile application allow you to conveniently synchronize the library between the reader and other devices (smartphone, tablet, laptop). Also, Internet access allows you to quickly download updates and move books to the reader using the Send-to-PocketBook and Dropbox PocketBook functions.