AAP recognizes all publishers under threat in a historic first

On December 19th, the Association of American Publishers (AAP) awarded its 2023 International Freedom to Publish Award not to any one winner, but all publishers who were continuing to publish works despite an onslaught in censorship, government pressure, harassment, and threats.

Terry Adams, chair of AAP’s Freedom to Publish Committee shared, “From government censorship and book bans to harassment and arrests, pressure on the global publishing community has reached unprecedented levels. This year we heard from numerous publishers from various parts of the world who were grateful to be considered for recognition, but who also live in fear of the additional scrutiny, harassment, and danger that such an honor might bring. As a result, this year’s award is for the many houses who quietly fight the battle for free expression under impossibly difficult circumstances.”

The AAP said a number of publishing houses in multiple countries and regions of the world were under consideration for the award, but it seemed only right right to honor all of them.

Adams continued, “We realize that the empty hole at the center of this year’s award might seem to represent a missed opportunity to recognize some one individual publisher, and so in making this announcement we cannot emphasize strongly enough that the danger, the outrageous levels of censorship, the deep fears of reprisal, and the freedoms that are very much on the line make this the most important award we’ve ever given.”

As a result, this year’s award was given to all of the publishers who are holding the line for the freedom of expression under some very difficult and volatile circumstances. Adam shared that the AAP’s board of directors and Freedom to Publish Committee, wanted to send a clear and loud message to all of these publishing professionals: “We see you.”

The International Freedom to Publish Award was established in 2002, in honour of Jeri Laber, a co-founder of Human Rights Watch and AAP’s founding member of the Freedom to Publish Committee. This award recognises publishers outside the US who have demonstrated “courage and fortitude” in defending freedom of expression. Past honorees include, Editorial Dahbar of Venezuela (2022), F&G Editores of Guatemala (2021), Jagriti Publishing House of Bangladesh (2020), and South Africa’s NB Publishers (2019).