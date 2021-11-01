Amazon 11th Gen Paperwhite gets new 5.14.1.1 firmware to fix freezing

A couple of weeks ago Amazon released the 5.14.1 update for the latest generation Kindle Paperwhite, but due to freezing issues, it was pulled. It looks like Amazon has fixed this issue and has just issued 5.14.1.1. This introduces a number of new features, such as a new UI and the animated page turn engine, which seamlessly blends one page into the other. It can be enabled when you are reading an ebook, and clicking on the Aa button and selecting Other.

There are a few other enhancements found in this new update. You can now navigate more easily within a book that has footnotes, endnotes, bookmarks, notes/highlights, or links. The Kindle Model and Generation information is now discoverable on your Kindle in Settings within the Device Info page. This easily lets you know what generation you have, if you want to resell it at some point or trade it in. Some users have reported that the update fixed covers for emailed books not showing as a screensaver.

The new firmware is not automatically pushed out to all Paperwhite 5 e-readers at once, but it is done in a staggered release. It could take a couple of weeks before you notice an update. If you want to install it right right you can manually download it, and follow the instructions.

