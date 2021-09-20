Amazon is going to release Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition Soon

Amazon is going to be releasing a new Kindle Paperwhite in the next few days. The E-Reader will have a 6.8 inch screen and will come in two variants, the Kindle Paperwhite 5 will have 8GB of storage and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will have 32GB of storage. The product listings are not live, but you can learn a little bit about the new devices on the product description page of the Kindle Basic and Kindle Oasis, currently you can view these on the Canadian site. They have product pages, but they link to 404 right now.

The new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition will both employ an 6.8 inch screen with 300 PPI and the screen will be flush with the bezel. They will have 17 white LED lights, and appears not to have amber LED lights to provide a color temperature system. The Signature Edition will have Auto-adjusting light sensors, so they will automatically change the brightness of the screen, based on the environmental lighting. It will also have wireless charging capability and Amazon will be selling a new kit. You will be able to connect to WIFI to purchase audiobooks and ebooks on the Amazon bookstore. The product listing page does not mention a cellular version for an extra fee.

The Kindle Paperwhite 5 will retail for $149 CAD for the 8GB model and $209.99 for the Kindle Signature edition. The prices will likely be lower in the United States when the listing goes live in a couple of days. You can bookmark the product description pages right now, and they will likely be going live sometime in the next 24 hours. You can check the the Paperwhite 5 HERE and the Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition HERE.

