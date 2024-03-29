Amazon Kindle Rewards have triple the value today only

Amazon is having a very rare promotion today for the Amazon Kindle Rewards Beta program. When you buy an ebook, you will earn three times the rewards. If you purchase many books today, you can quickly get a voucher for $3.00 when you redeem the points, which is suitable for a discount on another book purchase in the future.

Amazon Kindle Rewards is only available in the United States. Once you enroll in the program, you will earn 3 Kindle Points per dollar spent on Kindle books and 1 Kindle Point per dollar spent on print books. Customers need to accrue 300 points for a paltry $3 book credit, and the points expire after three months. If you spend money on double or triple-point days, redeeming the credit as soon as possible makes sense.

Triple points only last a day, and they are rare. Amazon does not usually send this sort of thing via social media or a press release. Instead, you will need to visit the Kindle Reward page regularly. This 3x point day expires on March 29 at 11:59 PM.

