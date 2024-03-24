Amazon Spring Sale Kindle deals: Scribe gets $100 discount

Amazon might have started off its Spring Sale offerings with a discount on just the basic Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition but now the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Kids edition too have been included in the list. The discount is the biggest with the Kindle Scribe where you have the chance to save up to $100 on the top-end Kindle Scribe model. Here are the details

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe with 16 gigs of storage and the basic pen is now 25 percent off, which means it can now be bought for $254.99. That is $85 less than the regular plan.

The Kindle Scribe with 32 gigs of storage is now selling for $294.99, which makes for a discount of 24 percent or $95 less than the usual price. You also have the Premium Pen as part of the package.

Lastly, there is the Kindle Scribe with 64 gigs of storage which too has been discounted 24 percent so that it now costs $319.99. That makes it $100 cheaper than its usual price. Here again, you have the Premium Pen included in the bundle.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Apart from this, there is also the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which is also on sale for $379.97. Included in the bundle is the Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, power adapter, and black leather folio cover with magnetic attach. All of it is $140 less than the usual price and will let you save $40 than buying separately.

There is also the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comprising of the Kindle Scribe 64 GB, Premium Pen, power adapter, brush print leather folio cover with magnetic attach done up in a shade of foliage green. All of the above will set you back $389.97 which is $140 less than the usual price and will let you save $40 when bought separately.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

There is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which is now selling for $159.99, which is $30 less than its usual price. The deal however is open to only Prime members.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is essentially the same as the Kindle Paperwhite though the Kids’ version comes with a case and offers year-long access to the Kindle Kids Plus program for free. Amazon is also offering a two-year worry-free guarantee with Paperwhite Kids where the e-reader will be replaced if it breaks or malfunctions. The Paperwhite Kids will set you back $134.99 which makes it cheaper by $35.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle

The bundle deal will let you have the Kindle Kids e-reader with 16 GB of storage, Kids Cover done up in Emerald Forest shade, power adapter, and screen protector, all for $167.97. That makes for a saving of $35.

Kindle Kids 2022 model

The Kindle Kids offers free access to the Kindle Kids Plus subscription service for a year. The Kindle itself comes with a case. Amazon is also offering a two-year worry-free guarantee wherein the device gets replaced if it breaks. The Kindle Kids e-reader is now selling for $99 which is $20 less than the usual price.

Kindle Kids Essentials Bundle

Amazon is also offering the Kindle Kids Essentials Bundle at a discounted rate. The bundle includes the Kindle Kids 2022 version e-reader, a screen protector, a power adapter, and a Unicorn Valley themed cover as well. The bundle deal is priced at $132.97, which is $20 ; less than the price it usually sells for.