Audible Premium Plus membership available for free for Amazon Prime Student subscribers

Amazon is offering free access to Audible Premium Plus for three whole months to members of the Amazon Prime Student subscription service, the website NorthJersey reported. The offer is going to be available till September 29 and will only be applicable to those who are fresh signees to the Amazon audiobook service. After the three-month trial period comes to an end, members are going to be charged the usual membership fees, which stand at a monthly $14.95.

Among the benefits of the Audible Premium Plus membership include free access to audiobooks and podcasts as well as Audible original content. It also includes a sleep tracking feature as well to ensure students are getting enough rest. If that is not all, there are several meditation programs on offer as well, all aimed at keeping the students at the pinnacle of mental and physical health. Apart from these, members are allocated one credit every month which they can redeem to source audiobook or Audible Original for free. You can listen to audiobooks or podcasts on any device the Audible app is compatible with.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering a flat 50 percent discount on Prime Student membership so that a six-month trial offer can be availed of now for a monthly $7.49, which is half the usual $14.99 that it otherwise costs. Among the benefits include access to Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime services. The other and potentially bigger advantage of the Prime Student plan include free LinkedIn Premium membership for half a year, which otherwise costs a monthly $29.99. Plus, all food orders made via Grubhub are going to be delivered free.

So, if you are a student and are still looking for some nice back-to-school deals – a new school year session has already started – things perhaps don’t get any better than this.