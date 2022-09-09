Best e-book and audiobook reading apps for Android and iOS

There is no dearth of quality e-book reading apps available online. The apps that are available for both the Android and iOS platforms allow for listening to audiobooks as well as reading e-books or other digital content. The apps usually support almost all file formats, or at least the more popular ones so that users get to read most of all that they wish to go through, which can be e-books, magazines, PDFs, and so on. Here are some of the best e-book reading apps for both Android and iOS platforms.

For Android

1. Amazon Kindle App

No e-book reader app list would ever be complete without the Kindle app from Amazon. In fact, the first thing you will likely have on your mind when you think of e-books is the Kindle or vice versa. The Kindle app is available for free for both Android and iOS devices, which includes smartphones and tablets as well as Mac and Windows devices. The app offers a simple interface that is well suited to the particular device type the app is installed in. Buying new books is never a chore while your existing e-book purchases are neatly arranged in your library where each title is easily accessible. On the whole, one of the best e-book reading apps you can have if you don’t mind being confined to the Amazon ecosystem.

2. Google Play Books

This is Google’s very own e-book reading software that is available for free from the Google Play Store. It offers a sizeable collection of books as well as audiobooks which might not be as extensive as that of Amazon but is still enough to keep most of your needs covered. The app interface is also easy and inviting while the page turn animation is also among the best out there. There are multiple filters available to allow for the most effective search operation. This way, searching for new titles or buying them is easy so that you can get along with reading your books in no time. The app is available to download and install on any device running Android.

3. Wattpad

One of the biggest positives of the Wattpad e-book reading software is its simple user interface which makes it easy to use even by those who might not be too tech-oriented. Searching for new titles is a breeze and can be done using book codes, or as Albawaba mentioned, via internal browsers as well. Plus, the app also offers multiple customization options too, which include the means to change the text and browser colors as well, along with font colors and other parameters.

4. Media365 Book Reader

It’s another e-book reading software that comes for free and is available for both the Android and iOS platforms. With the Media365 Book Reader, users will be able to read the books available in the library for a small amount. Another nice thing with the app is that it allows authors to self-publish their writings, which means it has a sizeable collection of indie novels and such content. That said, there are other mainstream and best-selling stuff as well, which makes it a balanced collection of indie and mainstream novels.

5. FBReader

A unique feature of the FBReader app is its multilingual support, allowing you to read in up to 34 languages. With the app, you can also organize your library by author or title which makes searching for a title easy and effective. Other features the app allows for include bookmarks and synchronized reading locations. The app is available for both Android and iOS and is great for reading ePub content as well as many other e-book formats. That said, the app is also compatible with other platforms such as Windows, Mac OS, or Linux.

For iOS

1. Apple Books

This is easily the best e-book reading software you can have when you are on the Apple iOS platform. There is an exhaustive collection of e-books and audiobooks to tap into, which you will be able to procure directly from Apple and not via third-party sources. There are almost always multiple options available for almost all genres, be it thrillers, fiction, non-fiction, kid’s titles, mysteries, self-help books, and so on. Plus, there are several options available to organize your collections, including categorizing those most recently bought or recently read titles.

2. Libby, by Overdrive

The Libby app can make a lot of sense if your local library offers a digital content lending facility. That way, you won’t have to purchase every title you want to. Rather, you can always borrow it from the local library of which you are likely to be a member already. Libby relies on the Overdrive digital media management system to borrow audiobooks and e-books that are then made available to users. To use Libby, you will need to be a member of the local library. You will then have to log in using the library membership card and access the digital content the library has to offer. You can search for titles, place a hold on those, if necessary, extend the loan or return after you have read the content.

3. Scribd

Scribd has a huge collection of e-books and audiobooks to offer though the one advantage it has over its rivals is that it also has sheet music collections and research documents to offer as well. The quality of the digital content is comparable to the best in class. Think of any e-book or audiobook title and you can be almost sure of getting the same from Scribd. There is an Android version of the app available as well which lets users synchronize their reading across platforms.

4. Kobo Books

Kobo has a nice collection of e-books, audiobooks, and other digital content that easily sum up to more than half a million. Apart from bestsellers and content that fit into all genres, Kobo also allows self-publishing which means it is a nice source of indie novels as well.

5. Hyphen

The Hyphen e-book reading app is different from the rest in that it does not have a digital content collection of its own. That means you will have to add your own content to the app which otherwise is great for comprehending ePub files. There are several settings available to customize the app to suit your preference, which includes options to change the font, size, or color of the text or the background as you deem fit. Another nice feature of Kobo Books is Reading Life where you can discuss with your friends and family the books you have read, share quotes, and so on.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.