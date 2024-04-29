Beyond Pages: Exploring the World’s most Incredible Book Art

Get lost in a book- literally
Any passionate reader knows that it’s easy to get lost within the pages of a good book. As bestselling author Steven King once said, “Books are a uniquely portable magic.”
But what if you could actually step inside a book’s realm?
Discover six remarkable structures that offer you the opportunity to envelop yourself in stories from every angle. These breathtaking tunnels, towers, and mazes seamlessly blend art, architecture, and an unwavering passion for literature.
Infinity Book Towers
These massive artistic installations are usually constructed from stacks of books arranged in such a way as to create an illusion of infinity or endlessness. These towers often utilize mirrors or other reflective surfaces to enhance the illusion, giving the impression that the stack of books extends indefinitely. Such installations are typically designed to evoke a sense of wonder and exploration, inviting viewers to contemplate the vastness of knowledge and the timeless allure of literature.
The term “Infinity Book Tower” or “Tower of Books” is not specific to a single location or structure; rather, it describes a concept or design approach that may be implemented in various libraries, bookstores, or cultural institutions around the world.
1. ‘Idiom’, Prague, the Czech Republic
2.’Tower of Babel’, Buenos Aires, Argentina
In Buenos Aires, Argentina, Marta Minujin’s ‘Tower of Babel’ stood tall constructed from 30,000 books donated from various corners of the globe. This towering artwork, spanning 80 feet in height and seven stories, was a creation by the Argentinian artist to honor Buenos Aires being named the 2011 World Book Capital.
Like its name sake, the tower was designed to “fall”, and when the time came to disassemble the sculpture, bibliophiles had the opportunity to select a book from the tower. The remaining volumes were carefully preserved in the archives of The Library of Babel, a tribute to the renowned Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges.
3.’Scanner’, Bologna, Italy
In Bologna, Italy, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAMbo), Slovakian artist Matej Kren presents ‘Scanner,’ a thought-provoking art installation. Constructed using books as building blocks for a towering structure, Kren aimed to evoke feelings of grandeur, disorientation, and introspection.
Within the narrow confines of the inner space, mirrors are strategically placed to craft an illusion of infinity, challenging viewers’ spatial perceptions and introducing them to the complexities of latent perception. This juxtaposition of false infinity within a confined space invokes a feeling of liminality, and pushes visitors to consider how traditonal perceptions can shape and limit our experiences.
4.’The Last Bookstore’, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
In downtown Los Angeles, the Last Bookstore draws both bargain hunters and #bookstagram enthusiasts on a pilgrimage. One of its highlights is the Labyrinth, an expansive and disorderly maze located on the second floor, housing over 100,000 pre-loved books priced at a mere $1 each. It’s a haven for those seeking to immerse themselves in a literary journey, featuring whimsical elements like doors leading to nowhere, portals offering glimpses into cosmic artworks, concealed passageways leading to secret bank vaults, and a luminous tunnel adorned with paperbacks. And don’t overlook the ground beneath your feet, adorned with scattered pennies, adding to the quirky charm of this literary treasure trove.
5. ‘Yangzhou Zhongshuge’, Yangzhou, China
Enter Yangzhou’s Yangzhou Zhongshuge library and immerse yourself in a captivating stream of books that seems to stretch endlessly. XL-Muse, the architectural firm behind this masterpiece, drew inspiration from the city’s waterways.
According to Designboom, “The concept was based on the idea of water and how it is the cradle and breeding ground of the yangzhou culture.”
The design is complex and purposeful, involving many different mediums and design elements. The black mirrored glass floors mirror the lightning bolt above and the towering arched shelves, inviting visitors to delve deeper into a tunnel of boundless books.
6.’Biografias’, Madrid, Spain
Alicia Martín’s ‘Biografias’ showcased at Biografia shows a mesmerizing sight: a cascade of books flowing out of a window as if it were a rushing waterfall. Martín, a Spanish artist, ingeniously transformed 5,000 discarded books into a sprawling chute suspended from a mesh wire cage, defying gravity, essentally giving life to them again.
This piece is dynamic, as when the wind picks up, the pages flutter breathing life into these old discarded books once again artwork. It’s also part of a series of pieces by Martín which are designed to be temporary.
As Martín shared in a 2013 interview, “The interventions in the street have a visual impact, provoke curiosity, surprise and the need to capture it on smartphones, on iPads … and share it…. The installations are ephemeral, striking the passers-by in a brief moment allowing no indifference; the “real” sculpture is the feeling that remains in each of them, the way they remember it, think it, tell it…. Once the installations are dismantled, they remain only in the memory of those who have lived them. Like when you read a book.”
“I almost wish I hadn’t gone down that rabbit-hole—and yet—and yet—it’s rather curious, you know, this sort of life!” – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
An avid book reader and proud library card holder, Angela is new to the world of e-Readers. She has a background in education, emergency response, fitness, loves to be in nature, travelling and exploring. With an honours science degree in anthropology, Angela also studied writing after graduation. She has contributed work to The London Free Press, The Gazette, The Londoner, Best Version Media, Lifeliner, and Citymedia.ca.
- Angela Waterfieldhttps://goodereader.com/blog/author/angela-waterfield19 April 2024
- Angela Waterfieldhttps://goodereader.com/blog/author/angela-waterfield
- Angela Waterfieldhttps://goodereader.com/blog/author/angela-waterfield11 April 2024
- Angela Waterfieldhttps://goodereader.com/blog/author/angela-waterfield2 April 2024