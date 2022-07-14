Bigme and Good e-Reader are introducing the InkNote Color

Bigme and Good e-Reader have entered into a co-branded partnership for a brand new E INK Kaleido Plus Android 11 tablet with two cameras. This massive 10.3 inch screen is capable of reading all of your color content, such as comics, magazines, newspapers and books. This device has the best specs on the market and puts everything to shame. It is available for crowdfunding right now for $399and after that period the price will go up to $699.00

The Bigme InkNote Color features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The Color panel has a resolution of 936×702 with 117 PPI. It has a front-lit display in addition to a warm light system, giving you flexible control over the white and amber LED lights. From a design point of view, it looks like a ledger, with black on the right side, which looks like the spine of a book. Around the e-paper display is a white bezel with the Good e-Reader Logo on the back. It has a full aluminum body which makes it sleek.

The accompanied stylus is grey and magnetically clips on the side of the tablet. There are two buttons on the side, one is used to turn to turn pages forward and the other is turn it back, which is nice to be able to control books and PDF files. There is a 3rd button, which is customizable with software and can be used to do anything, from launching an app to mapping it to be an area eraser. It has 4096 degrees of pressure sensativity and it is voice controlled.

Underneath the hood is a A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 128GB of storage. There are four noise cancelling mics on the bottom of the tablet, which is used for voice dictation, such as voice to text in the note taking app. The speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the micros for apps such as WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. Bigme notes that this makes the inkNote Color the first E Ink tablet to feature both front and rear cameras. You can take advantage of the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be good for a couple of weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port. The dimensions are 225.8×191.3×6.7mm and weight is unknown.

The InkNote Color is running Google Android 11 and ships with Google Play preinstalled. This will give users the ability to download and purchase millions of apps. This means you won’t have to worry about sideloading anything, you can do whatever you want. There are four different speed modes which give you increased performance to take advantage of photos to text, surf the web or watch videos.

Here is how the crowdfunding campaign will work. Right now you can donate $1.00 to get in line to save $300 off the list price. When the campaign goes live on July 20th, you will be able to buy it for $399. The Good e-Reader Store will be carrying this product ASAP, and the retail price will be $699 and come with a free leather case. When buying from us, you will get full customer support and a one year warranty, incase anything goes wrong.