Bigme Galy is a 8-inch color tablet with E INK Gallery 3

Bigme has just announced a brand new 8-inch color e-note that is using E INK Gallery 3 color e-paper technology. It will be able to display over 50,000 different colors and the drawing experience will be unrivaled. It will be able to read and edit PDF files in full color, in addition to comics and magazines. The hardware specs are out of this world and it will feature dual cameras with OCR technology. This will be the first commercially viable Gallery 3 product, ever. This is tremendously exciting, not just for Bigme, but if they can prove Gallery 3 is ready for prime time, other companies will follow suit. It is going to retail for $699 and should come out in January, 2023. You can pre-order it from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Bigme Galy features an 8-inch Gallery 3 color e-paper display. It will have 300 PPI color resolution, which is achieved through a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white, which allows a full color gamut at each pixel. There is a front-lit display and color temperature system, this will allow you to read in the dark with white and amber LED lights and there are 36 total lights. The overall build quality is the same as the Good e-Reader X Bigme InkNote Color. It is very slender and the tablet is crafted with a combination of aluminum alloy and glass back panel to achieve a slim profile and luxurious texture.

Underneath the hood is a A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this mind boggling storage is not suitable for your needs, it has have an SD port that is capable of handling an additional 128GB of storage. It has WIFI for connecting to the internet, browsing the web or installing and using Android apps. Bluetooth 5.1 will ensure you can pair wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts and anything else your heart desires. If you don’t feel like using headphones, it does have dual stereo speakers. The USB-C port will allow you to charge Galy on your computer or a wall outlet. There is an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. You can take advantage of the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. 4 noise cancelling mics will handle audio dictation, voice recognition or various voice communication apps. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be good for a couple of weeks.

Having a WACOM screen is critical for the success of an e-note. No matter how good the stylus that ships with the unit is, users want to either use their own or buy an alternative one, such as the X-Pen 3rd Generation or the Lamy Al-Star. The Bigme pen has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and voice control capability, the stylus is ultra precise. Plus, its laser light presenter function is ideal for meetings and presentations. It can charge the internal battery by attaching itself to the side. It can also connect via Bluetooth, so you can turn pages of a PDF or ebook with just the click of a button, you no longer have to swipe, tap or gesture on the touchscreen to do this. There is both a page forward and page back button, so this is a super ideal stylus for all of your needs.

The main drawing app has many cool features. You can select your writing utensil, eraser, undo/redo, insert text, insert photos/clipart, pick one of the 40 background templates, save or create another page. There are only a few of the settings that are really relevant to freehand drawing. One are the writing tools, you can select between pen and pencil, each one has a slider bar to control the thickness of the lines and the other is the color palette. The writing latency is very low, when putting stylus to screen. Everything appears in under 20 milliseconds. You can easily spend hours, just drawing in color. You can insert text, images, vector art, or use the quad-microphones to use speech to text and inject them, right into your notes. I don’t know many colors the Galy will be able to handle, suffice to say, you should have either a color wheel or dozens of colors. However this model supports handwriting to text.

The one thing I like about the upcoming Galy, is the support for global handwriting. You can write on everything and anything. You can write on a manga, book, comics, magazine, newspaper or even doddle on the home screen. Write as you go, It supports handwritten annotations anywhere. 2-1 split screen view is also an underrated feature on e-notes. You can have a PDF file on one side of the screen and the note taking one on the other. You can even have an app open in one and a book on the the other, possibilities are endless. Screen sharing via Miracast is also good, so you can easily share your screen with others.

The Bigme Galy is running Google Android 11 and ships with Google Play preinstalled. This will give users the ability to download and purchase millions of apps. This means you won’t have to worry about all of the complications of sideloading in apps. There are four different speed modes which give you increased performance to take advantage steaming audio, video, coding, looking at high quality pictures or just wanting to scroll very fast while browsing the web.

I think the Galy 3 is going to be a huge hit. Bigme has a solid name in the e-reader and e-note industry and have a good track record of development and execution. They intend on crowdfunding this product on Kickstarter, however you can pre-order it right now from the Good e-Reader Store.

