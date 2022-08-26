Bigme InkNote Color now available to order on the Good e-Reader Store

The Bigme and Good e-Reader InkNote Color has been a Kickstarter sensation and raised over $620,000 USD in the past month. Now that the campaign is over, the writing tablet is now available for purchase on the Good e-Reader Store for $699 and will ship out in October. What are the major selling points? It is the first E INK product with dual cameras that have OCR capability, allowing you to take pictures of documents and view them as pictures or convert to pure text, either of which can be edited. The Kaleido Plus color e-paper allows you to draw in over a dozen color combinations, and also is perfect for viewing comics, manga, magazines, books and newspapers.

The Bigme InkNote Color features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The Color panel is using E INK Kaleido Plus and has a resolution of 936×702 with 117 PPI and will be able to display over 5,000 different color combinations. Bigme has developed accumulated color optimization processing technology to display a wider gamut. One of the benefits of Kaleido Plus is how the greyscale uniformity has been drastically improved from the first generation screen tech, so the background will always be grey, instead of colors trying to mix together to create grey.

The tablet is employing WACOM screen, the accompanied stylus can attach to it to power it. There is 4096 different levels of pressure sensativity and the screen has palm rejection. There are buttons to erase content when freehand drawing or taking notes, however you can use one of the buttons for manual page turns, which is way easier than always interacting with the touchscreen display. Users, can use any WACOM pen they want, such as the Lamy Al-Star or iReader Gen 2 with eraser.

You will be able to use the InkNote Color in dark rooms or lowlight conditions, thanks to the front-lit display, which has 36 white and amber LED lights, giving you the ability to mix white and a warm candlelight effect. The vast majority of other e-notes on the market, such as the Remarkable or Supernote do not even have a front-lit display and other companies such as Boyue, iFlytek, Onyx and others don’t have as many lights as we provide.

Underneath the hood is a A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 128GB of storage. There is WIFI available to connect up to the internet and fetch firmware updates, which you should do right away. There are four noise cancelling mics on the bottom of the tablet, which is used for voice dictation, such as voice to text in the note taking app. The speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the microphones for apps such as WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. You can take advantage of the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be good for a couple of weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port. The dimensions are 225.8×191.3×6.7mm and weighs 477 g.

It is running Google Android 11 as the operating system and has Google Play preinstalled. It is getting good reviews from Android Police, Gizmodo, Liliputing and more.