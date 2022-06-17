Boyue Meebook P10 Pro e-note is now available

The Likebook P10 Pro is a digital note taking device that come with a stylus, which is capacitive and has better support than the regular P10. It features a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display with E INK Carta HD e-paper technology. It has a resolution of 1200×1600 and 200 PPI. It has 28 LED lights, they offer a combination of white and amber, this is used for the front-lit display and color temperature system. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and has a layer of glass. You can buy it from the Good e-Reader Store for $349.99.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.8 GHZ CPU processor, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It has WIFI 2.4GHZ, 5.0GHZ, which is used for browsing the internet or downloading apps. Bluetooth 5.0 will ensure that you can plugin a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds and listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts or TTS e-reading apps. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, which should last a couple of weeks, before a recharge. It has USB-C to recharge the device by plugging it into your computer or a wall outlet. The dimensions are 178x239x8.5 and weighs 458g.

The P10 Pro is powered by Google Android 11 which is the OS that powers their other devices, such as the Likebook Mars, Likebook Alita and Likebook Ares. Google Play is available right out of the box and requires not extra setup, so you can get going right away. This is one of the big strengths of the Meebook brand as a whole. You have the standard pre-installed e-reading, file manager and everything else, but you have complete freedom to download any app you want. If you like Kindle, Nook, Kobo, ComiXology, Zinio or Overdrive Libby? You can just download them at the click of a button.



