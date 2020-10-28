Color E INK for large displays will be released this year

E INK has confirmed with Good e-Reader that they have developed a second generation Kaleido color e-paper display for large screen displays. The new technology has been completed and will be available for companies wishing to employ it, sometime in the next few months. Large screen 10.3 and 13.3 e-notes should be available for customers, in Q1/Q2 in 2021. It will be finally possible to take notes, freehand draw or edit PDF files in color.

What does this new technology bring to the table? E INK has refused to disclose to Good e-Reader and merely stated “E Ink isn’t ready to go on the record with any specific technical information.” What types of questions did I ask? How has the color filter array been improved? Will it only be able to display 4,096 color combinations and a paltry 100 PPI, which is not very suitable for large screen e-readers and e-notes?

One of the big limitations of the first generation color e-paper that was released this year was the CFA, which was always on and can never be turned off. t is impossible to create software based switches to turn color off, this means it is ever present. The color filter array always being on creates some problems with the ebook reading experience. A typical six inch color e-reader will have an E INK Carta and a E INK Color layer. An ebook will be able to display text based fonts at 300 PPI, but the background is different than a typical B&W e-reader, such as the Amazon Kindle. A Kindle will have a pure grey background, a color e-reader with a pure black font. This is because a typical E INK screen will have black and white particles that are charged, black ones will be the text and white/black will create greys. A color e-reader that employs a CFA will have background colors as a gradient, the background will never be grey. This is because the color filter array produces colors in a small hexagons, since these are larger than individual pixels, you will see discoloration of the background. If you could turn the color filter array off in ebooks, or give a user an option to disable color, this would be great, but this is currently impossible to do.

The second problem with the current generation of color e-paper, is that the color filter array makes the screen darker, than an e-reader without one. You can easily read ebooks on the Kindle, during the day, without needing to turn the front-light on. Many people are reading at home now, due to the global pandemic. Not everyone is going to be reading outside, but inside. Lighting conditions are going to be darker than normal, but in a normal room with maybe one or two window blinds/curtains open, you can get away with reading a Kindle, without turning on the front-light. You can see examples of both of these things, during our comprehensive research.

Will E INK be able to solve both of these issues with Print Color or Kaleido V2? It is doubtful. I think the only thing they might have done was expand the color pallette and increase the color resolution from 100 PPI to 227 PPI, this PPI is fairly standard when it comes to larger screen displays.

I fail to see how E INK intends on getting companies to spend millions of dollars on their color technology and millions more on the design, manufacturing and marketing, when they won’t even disclose what this brings to the table. They haven’t even written a white paper yet for the color e-paper that came out this year, the only reason Good e-Reader was able to determine the number of pixels and PPI, was running, was due to Pocketbook and Onyx telling me so. E INK has never disclosed to the public the inner workings of their screen tech, primarily so competitors don’t use the information. But really, who are they even competing against? There is no other color e-paper that is not even remotely ready. ClearInk has been in development hell for over 5 years and has constantly pivoted from e-readers, to smartwatches to tablets, until they were eventually sold to a Chinese consortium, basically for their patents. Plastic Logic has been also working on it for years, but never released any viable products. E INK is sitting on the PL board of directors, because they threw them a multi-million dollar lifeline.

I seriously doubt E INK will ever disclose how the second generation Kaleido tech has been improved, what has changed and what we can expect it to bring to the table. The lack of disclosure will seriously hamper any new companies wanting to design their own large screen e-note and make any existing ones, give pause.



