Costco to stop selling books year-round

Costco recently announced its decision to significantly reduce regular book offerings in stores across the United States starting January 2025. The mega-warehouse will limit book sales to the holiday shopping period, from September through December, discontinuing regular stocking for the rest of the year.

This change marks a significant shift that will likely pose challenges for publishers, authors, and shoppers alike. According to their statement, Costco’s decision to scale back on book offerings is attributed to the logistical challenges involved in manual book layout and the constant turnover of inventory, which contrasts with the streamlined handling of other products at Costco. Compared to lighter products that take up less shelf space, books are heavy to stock and occupy considerable store landscape.

While the retailer’s move may not significantly affect large bookstore chains, Costco’s significant book orders have long served as a cornerstone for book sales, offering authors and publishers valuable exposure through the retailer’s widespread reach.

According to four publishing executives who were interviewed about warehouse’s plans, this decision will have a huge impact on the publishing industry, especially at a time when publishers are facing a decline in print sales.

The ramifications of Costco’s decision may extend beyond the publishing industry, potentially affecting customers who rely on the retailer for book purchases, particularly in areas lacking bookstore access. Moreover, the impulse-buy nature of many book purchases at Costco means that these sales may not easily transition to online platforms like Amazon or traditional bookstores, potentially resulting in lost sales opportunities.

While Costco’s announcement signals a nationwide shift away from regular book offerings, it does follow a scaling-back trend the retailer starting in 2022, with its stores in Hawaii and Alaska.

As Costco recalibrates its approach to book sales, the broader implications for both the retail landscape and the publishing ecosystem remain to be seen.