Dasung Link will be available on Indiegogo

Dasung has developed a compelling new product. It is a 6.7-inch e-paper display with 300 PPI that will mirror what is on your Android or iPhone. It is not just a dummy display either; the touchscreen can control what is displayed on your phone. So you can use the Link to launch apps, read ebooks or read some news apps, and your smartphone will also display the content. The company has just launched an Indiegogo page for the Link.

The Link otherwise sports an old-world build that includes a distinct chin and forehead, while bezels on the sides are a bit pronounced. There is none of the new-age bezel-less design themes applicable here. It boasts an ultra-thin aluminum alloy build and measures 8mm at its thinnest part. The phone has been built using CNC-integrated engraving technology with several rounds of polishing and oxidation that have lent it a distinct style effect that is both soft and elegant.

The display offers dual-colour front light with uniform distribution. The brightness and colour temperature are also user adjustable and can even be turned off or on as needed. This ensures the most optimum reading pleasure irrespective of the ambient lighting condition. Also, the company’s proprietary Turbo ink screen high-brush technology at work allows for an ultra-fast refresh rate. This ensures pages scroll smoothly while even videos playback with no stutter or gaps in between.

Dasung also said the powerful mobile phone-level configuration that the Link has makes it the perfect mobile phone display that perfectly replicates the CPU, storage and UI of the target mobile. Any changes that come into effect once the mobile is updated are also accurately reflected in the Link. Also, the Link not only acts as a mobile phone display but will let you control the target mobile via its touchscreen display. Dasung said even files as large as 1 GB gets reflected instantaneously. Then there is also the wired version of the Link, which can be perfect for lag-free video output.

This way, one can put aside their mobile phone and work with the Link. This can be more applicable when viewing text, doing research and so on, things that don’t require to be considered in colour. This will ensure users have the best protection for their eyes, with no glare and blue light that can hamper vision in the long run. Also, a nice thing with the Link is the unique battery dock protective cover it supports and which comes with a 5,000 mAh or 6,800 mAh integrated battery.

Dasung plans to sell the phone through Indiegogo, although there is just a signup link to get early bird pricing right now. However, this might be the only way anyone can get on one.

