Digital Pocket Book – the pocket-sized e-reader with stylus and a ‘virtual’ physical keyboard

There seems to be a nice option for those who prefer to do most of their reading on their smartphones instead of a full-fledged e-reader or other devices. It is the Digital Pocket Book and much as the name signifies, it can let you have your entire library in your pockets.

Looks wise the DPB can remind one of the 10th anniversary iPhone sans the expansive notch at the top. It sports a true full-screen design with bezels of the same width all around. This will let you have the maximum screen real estate while keeping the overall size of the device to just the minimum. The device comes with a 6.2-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution encased within a polycarbonate body.

The device measures just 5mm in thickness while having a width of 80mm which makes it easy to hold on to it for reading. That it weighs just 136 grams ensures your hands don’t get tired easily even during extended reading sessions. The Digital Pocket Book is also unique in that it runs a Linux-based operating system.

The other nice thing about the device is that it supports an electromagnetic stylus as well, something that enhances its productivity all the more. That is not all as there also is a small pouch sort of a thing that the device comes accompanied with and which has the QWERTY keyboard integrated on it. That way, once the device is inserted into the pouch, it makes it seem to have a physical keyboard of its own. All keypress actions are going to activate the touchscreen layer beneath to invoke the desired action.

More details on the device are awaited. Stay tuned.