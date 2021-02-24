E INK and Sony have developed new e-notes

E INK and Sony have announced that they have developed two new digital note taking devices or e-notes. The 10.3 and a 13.3 displays will utilize a brand E Ink Carta 1250, which is reserved just for these products. This screen technology will result in a higher contrast ratio and faster page turns and improvements in pen writing speed and an enhanced user interface for application offerings. Sony has worked closely with E Ink over the past three years to integrate the newest Carta ink and tuning the visual performances into the solution to bring the full benefits of the new film to the device.

With a super-thin, paper-like feel and ergonomic design, the 10.3 inch model weighs only 261 grams and is 5.85mm in thickness; the 13.3 inch model weighs 368 grams and is only 5.7mm in thickness. Both products feature a digital pen supported by Wacom’s EMR and faster writing, with update times of less than 30 milliseconds. The pen writing has a smooth feel, with a non-slip, non-glass surface, giving a true experience of writing on paper. Wacom’s EMR will support other Wacom-enabled pens, such as the Shinonome Pen, for precise drafting and fine line renderings. Each eNote solution has incredible battery life, with up to three weeks of usage on a single charge, and offers reading and notes viewing in a 2-page view. The devices will come with 32GB of internal memory, for storage of more than 10,000 PDF files. Each device has advanced security features allowing for secure encryption of user’s data.

The new Digital Paper devices will be commercialized in summer of 2021, and E Ink and their joint partnership with Sony, Linfiny, are actively looking for OEM partners who want to develop their own Digital Paper devices on this platform. The Digital Paper Control Server Software (DCSS) will provide high security solutions to system vendors to develop their own paperless solution to Enterprise, Industrial, Medical, Education or Public Office markets. In addition, the eNote solutions are built on Android OS, allowing for development of custom software solutions. The Linfiny team is developing middleware that provides a more flexible and open software development environment, allowing customers to streamline their software development efforts as well as using existing Android applications. The first version of the middleware APK will be released in fall of 2021.

Good e-Reader will be on the scene in Japan to view the prototypes in the next few days and are hoping to bring video and a review of these new e-notes. It is important to note that E INK and Sony will not be releasing these products to the public, instead they are going to rely on 3rd parties to take the technology develop their own. I am really excited about Carta 1250, which is the first time this screen technology has been refined since E INK Carta HD came out in 2014.



