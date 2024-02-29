Excitement builds as third new Kobo e-reader emerges at FCC

The realm of dedicated reading devices is abuzz with anticipation as a third new Kobo e-reader has surfaced at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for testing. This points to an exciting year ahead in 2024 for e-reader enthusiasts, it must be said.

Designated with the model number N367 and bearing the FCC ID NOIKBN367, this latest Kobo device has piqued curiosity among readers and tech aficionados alike. While key details and images remain under wraps until August 24th, the mere existence of the device has sparked speculation regarding its features and capabilities.

This latest revelation follows the unveiling of two other unreleased Kobo devices, adding to the intrigue surrounding Kobo’s forthcoming lineup. The first device, identified by the model number N428, made its debut on the FCC website in October, with the confidentiality agreement set to expire on April 15th, 2024. Similarly, the second device, bearing the model number N365, received FCC approval on December 24th, with confidentiality slated to end on June 22nd, 2024.

Despite the veil of secrecy shrouding these new devices, enthusiasts are eager to speculate on their potential offerings. With Kobo’s current entry-level model deemed outdated and uninspiring, hopes are high for a refreshed and innovative device. Speculation abounds regarding possible updates to existing models such as the Kobo Libra 2 and Kobo Sage, both approaching their third anniversary this year.

Amidst the anticipation, readers and industry observers await with bated breath, hopeful for a new era of innovation from Kobo that transcends the boundaries of conventional e-readers. As the countdown to August 24th begins, the speculation continues, fueled by a fervent desire for new and exciting developments in the world of dedicated reading devices.