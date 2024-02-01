First Look at the Bigme Pockenote Color 2 e-reader

Bigme has just a few dedicated e-readers in their portfolio; the rest are considered to be digital paper or e-notes. The Bigme Pocketnote Color 2 appears to be one of the better ebook readers on the market. It has the latest generation color e-paper, Kaleido 3, Android 11 full access to the Google Play Store and physical page-turn buttons. It is so featured that it makes it compelling. It costs $299 and is available with a free case from the Good e-Reader Store; it ships out in mid-February.

The big selling points are the 7-inch display, Google Android 11 and full access to the Google Play Store, and everything is kept speedy due to the Bigme speed modes. It also has physical page-turn buttons similar to the Amazon Kindle Oasis.

The B751 Color features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI for black and white content. The colour screen provides a resolution of 632×840 with 150 PPI. You can display text in ebooks, websites and other content in black and white and get tremendous resolution. Still, if you are freehand drawing, editing PDF files, reading comics, magazines, or other content, you will gain a vibrant, colourful experience. Bigme said the display is flicker-free, always ensuring distortion-free text and images. The display also comes with 36-level adjustable warm and cold LED lights, which can be blended for an optimized screen when reading in the dark.

The display also emits the least blue light and has received German Rheinland certification with a paper-like index score of 86. Other display attributes include xRapid quick brushing and automatic ghosting elimination technology, all of which ensure a pleasant and safe viewing pleasure of the highest order.

Underneath the hood is a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. You also have the option to add up to 1 TB of external storage via an SD card. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There is a microphone for audio calls via Skype, Zoom and other voice communication apps. Power comes from a 2300 mAh battery, which should be enough to last several days on a single charge.

One of the significant advantages of the Bigme Pocketnote Color is that it has the Google Android 11 operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store and Play Services. You can easily install your favourite Google apps, such as Chrome, Google Books and everything else. You can also install Kindle, Kobo, Nook, Libby, and Scribd.



