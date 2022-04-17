First Look at the Bigme Pocket Note 7-inch Android e-note

Bigme has released over six new e-readers and e-notes in 2022 and the smallest one that they issued is the Pocket Note. This features a 7-inch black and white E INK screen and was designed to be a dedicated e-reader with note taking functionality. This device has English and Android, so it appeals to a wide array of users. It retails for $318 and is available from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Pocket Note features an E INK Carta HD seven inch display with a resolution of 1680×1264 with 300 PPI. The screen is protected by a layer of glass that is flush with the bezel. There are 36 white and amber LED lights to provide a front-lit display and color temperature system.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32G of internal storage. It has WIFI to connect to the internet, this is useful for browsing the internet or using apps. There is Bluetooth 5.1, so you can pair wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or TTS. However, it does have dual stereo speakers. You can talk to your friends via WhatsApp or other voice communication apps with the dual-microphone array. This is also used for taking audio notes and importing them into your note taking experience. It is powered by a 2300 mAh battery, which should last you a couple of weeks.

The Pocket Note is running Android 8.1 and you can install your own apps. Bigme has a small app store, but is primarily populated with Chinese apps, which hold little value for people who speak English. It comes preloaded with WeChat Reading, Kindle, Palm Reading and Office. These apps can all be uninstalled and you can easily sideload in your own favorite apps. I recommend to install an alternative app store from your internet browser, since that is the easiest process for most users. You can install the Good e-Reader App Store by visiting this LINK.

There are two main reasons why you want to buy the Pocket Note. One is to simply read digital content, such as books or manga. The other is to take notes with the accompanied stylus. There is a note taking app to freehand draw, import shapes, audio clips, or just jot down some to-do lists. There is full compatibility to import in PDF files from cloud storage or your computer. You can make edits, sign or annointatins and then export them as a PNG or PDF. The note taking experience is not as robust as the Remarkable 2 or Supernote, but it does a good job.



