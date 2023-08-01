First Look at the Bigme S6 Color+ Kaleido 3 e-note

Bigme has just released the S6 Color+, a new colour e-note with On-Cell Touch. It utilizes Kaleido 3 colour e-paper, which is excellent for viewing and editing full-colour PDF files. You can also freehand draw and take notes. Not to mention, digital magazines and replica newspapers will look utterly fabulous. You can order the Bigme S6 Colour+ from the Good e-Reader Store for $459.99.

The Bigme S6 Color+ features a 7.8-inch E Ink display based on-cell Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. Bigme stated the new colour display has fewer layers over the touch surface, which has led to better light transmission and a brighter display. Page refresh rate, too, has improved, and Bigme said they finally fixed the ghosting issues. You can view colour content at 150 PPI, and it can display over 5k different colours. If you read black-and-white content alone, you will get 300 PPI. The 36-level warm and cold front light is also for enhanced reading pleasure.

Specifically, Bigme said the new on-cell Kaleido 3 display boasts 40% better black and white contrast while colour contrast has improved by 50%. Colour saturation, too, has improved by 15%. This is all done via a combination of hardware and software enhancements. Accompanying the device is an intelligent electromagnetic pen that does not need to be charged separately. The enclosure offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another highlight of the Bigme S6 Color+ is going to be the automatic afterimage elimination algorithm that the e-note device will come with. Bigme said the algorithm had been perfected and fine-tuned, allowing for a faster and more effective refresh rate with the least remnants from past displays showing up.

Underneath the hood is an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, if more storage is needed, it has an SD card capable of an additional 1TB. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity but only has network support in China. Dual speakers and mic are available. Then there also is a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup. The device runs Android 11 and has Google Play. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The colour scheme of the S6 Color + is a brilliant snow white on the front and back of the device. Most companies have a different colour on the back plate instead of a uniform colour, which is refreshing. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. Drawing in colour is the big draw of the S6; you have around 16 colours to choose from and lots of pencil and pen types.

Bigme also announced it has made improvements to its built-in reading engine, xReader, to enable the reading of books in over 20 popular document formats. The reading engine has also been optimized with over 10 reading format adjustments, 5 reading refresh modes, and 4 double-opening document methods. Users can listen to books and the platform also supports offline voice transcription, a feature that has been implemented for the first time.

The S6 Color+ is using Android 11 and has the Google Play Store preinstalled. You can download millions of free and paid apps. There are dozens of supported languages, including English.



