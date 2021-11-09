First look at the Boyue Likebook P10W

Boyue released the original P10 earlier this year and it was a great 10 inch dedicated ebook reader. The big selling points is that it provided enough screen real estate ideal for comics, manga, magazines and replica newspapers. The company realized that their entire P series did not appeal to people who were looking for a digital writing notepad, and the company has just released the P10W, which now includes a WACOM screen and a dedicated note taking app. The device is now compatible with any WACOM enabled stylus, such as the iReader Gen 3 or the Lamy Al-Star. The P10W is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $319.99 and comes with a free case and stylus.

The Likebook P10W features a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display with E INK Carta HD e-paper technology. It has a resolution of 1200×1600 and 200 PPI. It has 28 LED lights, they offer a combination of white and amber, this is used for the front-lit display and color temperature system. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and has a layer of glass. The great thing about this device is the inclusion of a WACOM screen, which supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has palm rejection technology.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, there is no SD card to enhance the storage further. It has WIFI 2.4GHZ, 5.0GHZ, which is used for browsing the internet or downloading apps. Bluetooth 5.0 will ensure that you can plugin a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds and listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts or TTS e-reading apps. There is a single mono speaker the bottom, next to the USB-C port. It is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, which should last a couple of weeks, before a recharge. It has USB-C to recharge the device by plugging it into your computer or a wall outlet. The dimensions are 178x239x8.5 and weighs 458g.

This e-note has Google Android 8.1 installed out of the box and has full access to the Google Play Store. Boyue is the only brand, besides Onyx, which has Google Play on E INK devices. Boyue has included their drawing and writing app that was on popular devices such as the Alita, Mimas and Muses. There are many options to choose different pens, pencils, highlighters, and adjust the size of the pen. One of the things I like about the Boyue app, is that it is very accessible, it provides enough options for all of you use cases, without being overly complicated. I would likely recommend this for people who don’t want to spend a couple hundred dollars extra for an Onyx Boox Note Air 2 or Note 5, this basically does everything those devices do.



