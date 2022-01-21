First look at the Croqy real wood note taking device with E INK

The vast majority of e-readers and e-notes have plastic or aluminum shells, which aren’t that great for the environment. Shiftall is a new company based in Japan, who is doing something much more sustainable. They have just released the Croqy, a new E INK note taking device that aside from the screen, is made of real wood, even the stylus is made of wood, except for the plastic nib. This innovative product is designed for freehand drawing, taking notes and then syncing all of this information with your smartphone. This device is exclusively available from the Good e-Reader Store for $269.99.

Croqy is an internet-connected electronic note that allows you to experience writing and doodling You can also sync the letters or pictures written using the included stylus pen to another Croqy or send (sync) to your smartphone with the dedicated app. With 2 Croqy, you can use it to communicate notes in a distant room, such as the kitchen and children’s room, or to interact with grandparents and grandchildren when you place them in a family home away from home. You can also check your child’s notes on your smartphone from the go or send them from your smartphone to your handwritten notes to Croqy. Network services and smartphone apps are available for free.

The Croqy has a 4.5 inch E INK Carta HD screen and the product dimensions are 5.1 inches (130 mm) x 3.1 inches (80 mm) x 0.5 inches (13.5 mm) and weighs 5.6 oz (160 g) (excluding stand and stylus). You will get around 2 months of usage, before you need to recharge via the Micro USB cable. It has a small kickstand that is made of metal, which keeps it nice and stable.





