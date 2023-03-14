First Look at the Dasung Link – An E INK Mirror for your smartphone

Dasung is well known in the E INK world for its monitors. They have released a handful over the past six years and recently started to branch out into other verticals. It all started with the Not an E-Reader tablet, and they rebranded the Sony DPT-RP1 with new colourful back panels. This year, they have done something very compelling. It is an E INK display that does two things; it mirrors what is on your iPhone or Android phone. Not only that, but you can control your smartphone with the Link too. You can open apps and watch videos; whatever you do on the Link will be mirrored on your phone. This is a great device, so more than two people can view content simultaneously or use the E INK panel, so it is very easy on the eyes.

Good e-Reader managed to secure an early Link directly from China through one of our partners. We had to use Whitepay on JD to order it, and since it only delivers to mainland China, we had to physically use one of our suppliers to redirect it to our YouTube studio in Japan. Dasung will be marketing this outside of China via an Indiegogo campaign, which should launch soon.

Dasung has two different models for the Link. One is an Android and iOS-supported model with wireless connection support, the model we have in our studio. They also have a wired model that works with phones that support video out over USB.

We received the Link with Android/iOS support. When we purchased this version, it came in two boxes. One has the Link, and the other has a Link Power. The Link Power is a case with a battery built into it; it has a big bulge on the back. It makes it very unwieldy. The case has a USB-C connector, which the Link uses to insert itself into the patient, and the gel coating ensures it will fit snuggly. The Link Power is the only way you can use the Link since the Link does not have a battery. The Link case has a 5,000 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few weeks.

The Link itself is very light. However, it has a big bulge on the back of it, with the Dasung logo on it. The bow has a grill on it; during the unboxing, it was unclear whether this was a speaker or some airflow to keep it cool.

All Dasung Link models feature a 6.7-inch E Ink display that outputs 300 PPI, supports touch inputs and sits within an 8 mm thick aluminum chassis. Dasung claims to have included a Turbo mode to mitigate the slower response times. The Dasung Link is orderable now from Good e-Reader for US$699.99 before taxes and shipping.



