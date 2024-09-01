First Look at the Hannspree Hansnote 2 with a New E-Paper Display

The Hannspree Hansnote 2 is the first e-notebook with a new type of e-paper display not seen before. It employs an ecoVISION Paper Display TN, Reflective display, like an RLCD. It needs environmental lighting to read what is on the screen. Unlike E INK, which can only show thousands of colours, this one can show 16.7M Colours. Today, Good e-Reader will give you a first look at this new device and its capabilities. You can buy it now in the UK and EU for £269.

The Hansnote 2 features a 10-inch screen employing the HannStar Argentum BirefringenceTM ecoVISION Paper Display Technology. The anti-reflective screen allows reading in direct sunlight and outdoors. The resolution is 1600 x 1200 and 194 PPI, so you will get tremendous picture quality when reading, browsing the internet, or using apps. It supports an Active Pen with USI 2.0 to freehand draw, take notes or draw on PDF files.

Underneath the hood is a Quad Core CPU Rockchip RK3566 ARM A55 64-bit, 1.8GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac 2.4/5GHz. Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard, allowing users to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts. There are speakers to listen to this type of content, too. It also has a Front 2MP with Auto-Focus camera, USB-C, microphone and a G-Sensor. It is powered by a 2200 mAh battery, has 184.4 x 221.5 x 4.9mm dimensions, and weighs 350 grams.

This device is running Android 13 and is certified by Google. Google Play is available, providing users with a wide array of content. The stock reading app supports PDF, EPUB, TXT, CHM, RTF, PRC, HTML, PDB, JPG, PNG, BMP, and TIFF. However, you will likely want to download your favourite one from Play.

HannsNote 2 won the prestigious iF Design Award earlier this year. It received high marks for creativity, functionality, and differentiation, along with recognition for sustainability due to its low power consumption and fully recyclable packaging. A panel of 132 international design experts selected it from among 10,800 entries. Other 2024 winners from the computer-product category include the Apple Pencil and Samsung Electronics’ Portable SSD T7 Shield.



