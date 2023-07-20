First Look at the Hanvon Clear e-Reader

Hanvon has just released the Clear e-reader. This Amazon Kindle Oasis Clone runs Android but doesn’t lock you into the Amazon Kindle ecosystem. This device has advanced display technology, versatile file format compatibility, and user-friendly design features, making it a compelling choice for e-book enthusiasts. This e-reader is in Chinese and English. You can purchase it from the Good e-Reader Store for $299.

The Hanvon Clear features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper panel with a resolution of 1680×1264 with 300 PPI. This is a black-and-white e-reader. The Clear glass cover adopts the latest microcrystalline etching technology and is paired with a fully laminated screen, resulting in improved transparency and significantly enhanced clarity. With its proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm, the device accurately simulates a 256-level grayscale display effect.

You will be able to read on this e-reader day or night. It has a front-lit display and a colour temperature system. Both white and amber LED lights can be controlled via a slider bar. Have one light on, or mix the two.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.5GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, and a voice-translation microphone. You can also use it for social media apps such as WeChat. The device features three physical buttons arranged vertically on the side for convenient page flipping, and a long press of the centre button allows for quick refreshing. Users can freely switch between left and right-handed operations when the gravity-sensing function is enabled. It is powered by a large 2400mAh battery, enabling the e-reader to last several weeks.

The e-reader can also read multiple document formats while accurately presenting the original content and formatting styles. It also supports importing and reading over a dozen e-book file formats, including PDF, EPUB, and MOBI. Mention must also be made of the AI-backed audiobook module that simulates human voice while reading aloud texts for a more natural listening experience.



