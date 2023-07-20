First Look at the Hanvon Clear e-Reader

Hanvon has just released the Clear e-reader. This Amazon Kindle Oasis Clone runs Android but doesn’t lock you into the Amazon Kindle ecosystem. This device has advanced display technology, versatile file format compatibility, and user-friendly design features, making it a compelling choice for e-book enthusiasts. This e-reader is in Chinese and English. You can purchase it from the Good e-Reader Store for $299.
The Hanvon Clear features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper panel with a resolution of 1680×1264 with 300 PPI. This is a black-and-white e-reader. The Clear glass cover adopts the latest microcrystalline etching technology and is paired with a fully laminated screen, resulting in improved transparency and significantly enhanced clarity. With its proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm, the device accurately simulates a 256-level grayscale display effect.
You will be able to read on this e-reader day or night. It has a front-lit display and a colour temperature system. Both white and amber LED lights can be controlled via a slider bar. Have one light on, or mix the two.
Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.5GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, and a voice-translation microphone. You can also use it for social media apps such as WeChat. The device features three physical buttons arranged vertically on the side for convenient page flipping, and a long press of the centre button allows for quick refreshing. Users can freely switch between left and right-handed operations when the gravity-sensing function is enabled. It is powered by a large 2400mAh battery, enabling the e-reader to last several weeks.
The e-reader can also read multiple document formats while accurately presenting the original content and formatting styles. It also supports importing and reading over a dozen e-book file formats, including PDF, EPUB, and MOBI. Mention must also be made of the AI-backed audiobook module that simulates human voice while reading aloud texts for a more natural listening experience.
Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.